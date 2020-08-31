Catawba Valley Medical Center honored

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Center this month was named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety by the Women’s Choice Award. In 2020 CVMC ranks in the top 5 percent of 4,814 U.S. hospitals for patient safety in safe surgery practices and lower rates for complications and infections.

The methodology used to select CVMC as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety evaluates 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) measures of infections and complications, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s health-care preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), hospital-acquired conditions are conditions that a patient develops while in the hospital being treated for something else. Patient safety data shows that CVMC has excelled in keeping infections and hospital-acquired conditions to a minimum, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.