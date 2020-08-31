Catawba Valley Medical Center honored

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Center this month was named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety by the Women’s Choice Award. In 2020 CVMC ranks in the top 5 percent of 4,814 U.S. hospitals for patient safety in safe surgery practices and lower rates for complications and infections.
The methodology used to select CVMC as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety evaluates 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) measures of infections and complications, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s health-care preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), hospital-acquired conditions are conditions that a patient develops while in the hospital being treated for something else. Patient safety data shows that CVMC has excelled in keeping infections and hospital-acquired conditions to a minimum, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Very few hospitals can say they are the safest in the country, and by identifying those who are, the Women’s Choice Award is helping the female consumer identify the hospitals in her area that are dedicated to creating the safest patient experience,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “This recognition is critical for women as they make over 80 percent of health-care decisions and need to know they are putting themselves and their family members in safe hands.”
These hospitals must also use an Inpatient Safe Surgery Checklist to assess effective communication and safe practices during three perioperative periods: prior to administration of anesthesia, prior to skin incision, and prior to the patient leaving the operating room or procedural area.
“During this pandemic, our team has continued to earn a place among the highest performing hospitals nationally,” said Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System. “Patient safety — and the safety of all who work here and enter our facility — will continue to be our number one priority.”
For more information about the America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/best-hospitals/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.