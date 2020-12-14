Catawba Valley Medical Center expecting vaccine shipment Tuesday

Catawba Valley Medical Center expects to get its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved by the federal government for emergency use on Saturday. On Monday morning, the first doses arrived in North Carolina. The first doses of the vaccine were administered to health care workers nationwide on Monday.
As one of the 11 hospitals statewide prioritized for early vaccine shipments, CVMC expects to get its allotment of 975 doses on Tuesday, CVMC Marketing and Communications Director Matt Webber said.
CVMC was among the hospitals chosen for early distribution because of its capacity for ultra-cold storage. The other 42 hospitals that will receive vaccines in the first round, including Frye Regional Medical Center, are expected to get their allotments of vaccine this week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center got its first shipment, 2,925 doses, early Monday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
The first doses will go to health care workers at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the state. Staff in long-term care facilities will also be among early recipients.
Catawba Valley Medical Center has a priority list of employees in the health system who will have the chance to be vaccinated first, Webber said. The list was created based on who interacts most with COVID-19 patients or is at the greatest risk.
It won’t be mandatory for Catawba Valley Health System employees to get the vaccine, Webber said.
“We are encouraging all employees and medical staff to do so,” he said. “We are actively sharing educational materials and making our employee health team available to answer their questions so that they have all of the information available to make their decision.”
The first batch of doses will go to Catawba Valley employees and medical staff, but not all will be immediately vaccinated — there are 2,100 employees and only 975 doses.
The details aren’t clear on when the second dose will arrive, Webber said. When it does, the remainder of employees will have the opportunity to be vaccinated, he said.
Each person who gets the vaccine will get a second dose three weeks later, he said.
“The vaccine is our best weapon in bringing the pandemic to an end,” Webber said. “And while the vaccine will not change the approach to treating COVID-19 patients, it does add an important extra layer of protection for our employees and medical staff who work closely with those patients.”
After the state’s first round of the vaccine, about 85,000 doses, more is expected to arrive weekly, according to the state.
In the first round of vaccinations, up to 951,000 people could receive the vaccine, according to the state’s vaccination plan.
The second step for vaccinations will prioritize residents of long-term care facilities, according to the plan. In the second step, the vaccine would also go to people with two or more chronic conditions, people over 65 who live in congregate living settings and staff at those congregate living facilities. The state estimates it will involve vaccinating 587,000 to 790,000 people.
The phases after that include people at lower risk, elderly people with no chronic conditions, adults with chronic conditions, younger people in congregate care settings and health care workers at lower risk to exposure.
The vaccine will likely not be widely available to the general public until the spring, according to NCDHHS.
