Catawba Valley Medical Center earns 'A' grade

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC) was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade.

The designation recognizes CVMC’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. Over 2,600 hospitals nationally were evaluated by The Leapfrog Group, and CVMC earned its ninth consecutive ‘A’ grade since fall 2016.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.