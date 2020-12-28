Catawba Valley Medical Center earns 'A' grade

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC) was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade.
The designation recognizes CVMC’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. Over 2,600 hospitals nationally were evaluated by The Leapfrog Group, and CVMC earned its ninth consecutive ‘A’ grade since fall 2016.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.
The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System, said, “Patient safety is not only the expectation of the people who choose our organization for health care, it is the number one priority for everyone working in our organization. We’re proud to achieve the highest possible grade Leapfrog can offer, which is even more meaningful during this pandemic. We’re gratified that this offers assurance to our community that we put the greatest effort possible into keeping our patients safe.”
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Catawba Valley Medical Center.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care.
The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.