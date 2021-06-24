 Skip to main content
Catawba Valley Medical Center building new office in Sherrills Ford
Catawba Valley Medical Center building new office in Sherrills Ford

Catawba Valley Medical Center is planning to build a medical office in Sherrills Ford to house its southeastern Catawba practice.

Catawba County bought the land on Terrell Park Drive in 2018 for $1.1 million on behalf of the hospital, according to county deed records. Over the past year, Catawba Valley Medical Center has been working with a medical real estate development company to figure out how to develop the land to build a medical office building. The hospital plans to ceremonially break ground on the building Tuesday.

The hospital plans to relocate its current practice, Catawba Valley Family Medicine Southeast Catawba, to the building once complete, according to information provided to the county by Catawba Valley Medical. Other medical providers also might use the building.

The office building will be near the Publix grocery store off N.C. Hwy. 150.

To build the office, the county and Catawba Valley Medical will lease the land to the developer, Summit Healthcare Group, and the hospital will lend Summit money to build the office building. Then, Catawba Valley Medical will lease the building from Summit once complete. The process is common for medical office buildings, according to information given to the county.

The hospital will have the first chance to buy the building from Summit if it is put up for sale.

