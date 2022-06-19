Catawba Valley Medical Center brings back pet therapy

Throughout the halls of Catawba Valley Medical Center, there are nurses, doctors, staff members and patients. Occasionally, there’s a four-legged friend.

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pet therapy program at CVMC is back in operation. One of the pets that frequents the hospital most often is Oslo, a 4-year-old Labradoodle certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Accompanied by his owner, Anthony Diem, Oslo walks through the various floors of CVMC greeting anyone who might need a little extra puppy love.

“It means a lot to me to be able to bring happiness to patients,” Diem said. “Being in the hospital isn’t usually fun, so it’s awesome to bring smiles to their faces.”

Oslo has been volunteering as a pet therapy dog for three years, a journey that first began at CVMC. Oslo isn’t the first pet therapy dog to offer services at the hospital.

CVMC began its pet therapy program in 1999 with a residential dog on duty named Case E. After 10 years of work, the poodle retired in 2009.

“Since Case E’s retirement we’ve had a number of pet therapy volunteers brightening the day of staff and visitors,” said Heather Bissell, CVMC’s Inpatient Rehab Care coordinator. “The volunteer teams visit most parts of the hospital. If you’re having outpatient surgery and need a distraction prior to or after the procedure, if you’re in the Inpatient Rehab unit and need help coping with missing your pet due to a longer hospital stay, or maybe you’re in one of our patient rooms or waiting areas throughout the hospital — our pet therapy teams go everywhere to provide comfort.”

Pet therapy can provide both physical and emotional relief. Physical benefits include lowering blood pressure and overall pain, as well as improving cardiovascular health. Emotional benefits include reduced anxiety and loneliness, increased socialization, and reduced depression.

Right now, CVMC has four pet therapy teams, although not all have returned to a regular volunteer schedule since the pandemic restricted visitation procedures.

“We’re always open to accepting pet therapy volunteers, but there is a process,” Bissell said. “Volunteer teams would need to be trained, as we do not provide training, and they need to have a pet therapy certification through an organization such as Therapy Dogs International or Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Information about each certification requirement and testing is easily found online.”