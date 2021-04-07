Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation names new director

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation announced Victoria Schronce as director of the nonprofit devoted to helping area people flourish by developing and strengthening local leaders.

Schronce will be the first person to serve as director, a role which was created to help the nonprofit organization continue its growth. She has previously volunteered with the nonprofit and is knowledgeable about the impact the nonprofit has in the community.

“Everyone associated with The Foundation is excited to welcome Victoria as director. We believe her heart for people and her commitment to the mission of the foundation will make this community stronger than ever,” said Chad Hall, board member and president of the foundation.

“I am thrilled and honored to be in this new role,” said Schronce. “The foundation has already made a lasting impact on the community. I look forward to helping and acting as a catalyst for the foundation in their efforts to grow and strengthen more leaders.”

Schronce joins the foundation after serving with The Fellowship of Christian Athletes for several years. She is a native to the Hickory area and attended Liberty University.