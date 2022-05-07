Catawba Valley hospital leader: Words can't capture gratitude for nurses

Nurses are at the heart of the care provided at Catawba Valley Health System. As we celebrate National Nurses Day on May 6 and National Nurses Week through May 12, we take this opportunity to say thank you to the nursing community. Thank you from CVHS leadership, thank you from your co-workers, thank you from the patients and families you serve.

During this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses have selflessly cared for their community. While these past two years have been marked with angst and anxiety, we thank our nurses for being the helpers and heroes we look to. Our nurses have had the enormous privilege of carrying the burden of preserving human dignity amid uncertainty. Their dedication, compassion and strength are truly inspiring.

Together with their physician colleagues and exceptional care teams, nurses meet and care for people when they’re at their most fragile — bringing hope to what, in some cases, may be the worst day of those patients’ lives. Some days may seem physically exhausting and emotionally draining for our nurses, but they let these difficulties be outweighed by the satisfaction of knowing that they play a pivotal role in the healing process.

Nursing is a demanding profession where the task of caregiving is a rewarding challenge. Nurses go through some of the most intimate moments with people from all walks of life, and it is from these experiences that the bonds created with the ones they serve are beyond description. Our hallmark at CVHS has been to successfully merge clinical expertise and innovation with compassion. And at no time has that been more evident than over the past few years.

At CVHS we have been fortunate to have gained national attention for our nursing care and to have been named among a select few hospitals who have achieved excellence at the highest level. Our nurses will tell you, nursing is performed not for recognition and adulation and awards, but for the satisfaction of knowing they gently hold lives in their hands daily and shepherd patients and families through the most challenging of times.

Although we attempt to express our gratitude throughout the year, Nurses Week is an especially important time to say thank you to our nurses for being on the front lines of care. Thank you for your kindness, dedication, and healing touch. Thank you for always putting your patients first, no matter how grueling your day. We thank you for providing an empathetic ear and compassionate hand when a life-changing diagnosis is delivered.

It is difficult to capture in words how much heartfelt gratitude we have for our nurses, but we ask that during this week you please join us in extending a kind word, a letter of thanks, or an embrace to someone you know or someone you have encountered who is a nurse.

As for us, we are proud to witness every day how our nurses live out the mission of Catawba Valley Health System: Exceptional healthcare, every patient, every time.

Michelle Lusk is Catawba Valley Health System's Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer.