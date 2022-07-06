Catawba Valley homes sales slow slightly; Rising mortgage rate, economy may play role

Home sales decreased in the Catawba Valley area in May, a sign of the impact of rising mortgage rates and inflation.

Between Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties, there were 388 closed sales of single-family homes, condominiums and town homes in May, according to data from Canopy MLS. In 2021, there were 413 sales in May.

The number of sales also declined from April to May by 8.9%, a release from Canopy MLS said. Pending sales in May declined, as well.

“Our market has held strong over the past few months despite national trends that have caused other markets to slow,” Donna Austin, president of Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and a Realtor and broker with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassel Inc., said in the release. “However, rising mortgage rates and uncertain economic conditions have started to impact buyer demand within the region, resulting in more calculated purchasing decisions. But slower sales in the region will also allow inventory to slowly ramp up, as we have seen nationally, which ultimately benefits both buyers and sellers.”

The need for supply is still great. In May, there was about 27 days supply of homes for sale, according to Canopy. In May, there were 377 homes on the market, lower than a year before. But the 377 homes on the market was more than in April, when there were 312 homes for sale.

Contract activity increased slightly from April to May, with 432 homes under contract in May.

The median sales price in the Catawba Valley region continued to increase, reaching $250,200 in May. The average sale price was $310,051, according to Canopy. On average, homes sold at the list price.

“Even as sales slow, buyers will continue to find themselves in a strong seller’s market with sellers receiving all of asking prices for their homes, as indicated by the percent of original list price received this past May, reaching 100%,” Austin said in the release. “However, sellers will also need to understand that pricing the home well, down to the neighborhood level, is key to having the home sell quickly and for top value.”

In Catawba County, 216 homes sold in May, down by 10% from a year before. The median sales price was $263,500. On average, homes spent 17 days on the market before selling.

In Caldwell County, 70 homes sold in May, down by 23% from a year before. The median sales price was $240,000. On average, homes spent 16 days on the market before selling.

In Burke County, 94 homes sold in May, up by 23% from a year before. The median sales price was $249,000. On average, homes spent 19 days on the market before selling.

In Alexander County, 31 homes sold in May, similar to a year before. The median sales price was $238,500. On average, homes spent 14 days on the market before selling.