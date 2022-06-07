Catawba Valley home prices still rising; new listings, pending sales slow

The number of pending house sales and contracts in the Catawba Valley area dipped in April, a potential sign that rising interest rates and inflation may be slowing buyer competition.

In Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell counties, March pending sales were up by 13% compared to March 2021. In April, pending sales dropped 3.1% from April 2021. From March to April, contracts fell 15.6%, according to a press release from Canopy MLS.

Within the four counties, house listings also diminished in April. In March, 474 homes were listed for sale. In April, 455 were listed, slightly fewer than in April 2021.

The slight slowdown in sales coupled with a slight increase in homes for sale increased the housing supply in the Catawba Valley area. At the end of April there was about five weeks of supply. A month earlier there was 18 days of supply.

Despite the increase, supply is still low and prices high, Donna Austin, President of Catawba Valley Association of Realtors, said in the release.

“As mortgage rates rise and economic concerns continue, buyers in the Catawba Valley area will not only be impacted by critically low supply and the fast pace of sales, but now by the amount of mortgage their budgets can handle,” she said.

First-time home buyers may start to find themselves priced out of the market if rising interest rates limit their mortgage amount, she said.

Homes are still selling quickly. Between the four counties, there were 426 closed sales in April, about 10% more than in April 2021. On average, homes spent 19 days on the market in April.

The median home sales price in the Catawba Valley area was $246,000 in April and the average price was $304,959, 15% more than in 2021.

“Though we’re still in a strong seller’s market, conditions continue to change quickly, and consequently, home sellers will need to assess market conditions, down to the neighborhood level in order to continue attracting buyers, who are more measured now in their purchases,” Austin said.

In Catawba County, 224 homes were sold in April — 21% more than in April 2021, according to Canopy data. New listings and pending sales decreased from 2021. The median sales price in Catawba County is $243,750 and the average price is $333,437.

