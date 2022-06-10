Catawba Valley Healthcare receives $200,00 from Blue Cross NC to address behavioral health in region

Catawba Valley Healthcare received $200,000 from Blue Cross NC to provide behavioral health resources for patients within Catawba County.

Deputy CEO of Catawba Valley Healthcare Timothy Lentz said the hospital’s main focus is promoting brain health, with a small percentage of the organization’s patients also receiving integrated primary care.

“With BCBS funds, we will have the ability to expand our programming to promote recovery for hundreds of additional patients, using a holistic approach,” Lentz said.

Lentz said the approach provides access to: primary care, mobile care, assistance with nonmedical drivers of health such as housing, food insecurity and employment, access to medications, and assistance in applying for benefits.

“Through our work, we believe treating the whole person will create a foundation for sustained recovery and improved quality of life,” Lentz said.

Catawba Valley Healthcare is one of the 11 organizations that received funding for three years. The investment is part of Blue Cross NC’s Behavioral Health RFP, which is an effort to expand behavioral health care in rural and underserved communities.

Behavioral health consists of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Behavioral health also covers substance abuse disorders.

According to a 2020 report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources, 94 counties in North Carolina are considered Health Professional Shortage Areas in mental health.

A publication from Mental Health America revealed that North Carolina ranks 38th in the nation for access to mental health care and about 52% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment.

Dr. Nora Dennis, lead medical director of behavioral health and health equity at Blue Cross NC, said that Blue Cross’ mission is to make healthcare better for all, which includes all counties in North Carolina. She said Blue Cross wants to make sure no part of the state is left behind.

