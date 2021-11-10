 Skip to main content
Catawba Valley Health System requiring COVID-19 vaccination in line with federal mandate
CATAWBA VALLEY HEALTH SYSTEM

Most employees with Catawba Valley Health System must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in accordance with a federal mandate.

Workers in facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs must have had at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dec. 6, according to a U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services emergency regulation. Workers must have their second dose, if receiving a two-dose vaccine, by Jan. 4.

Catawba Valley Health has started working to comply with the mandate. The hospital system is planning to have staffers, volunteers, contractors and vendors who are not vaccinated to get at least the first dose by Dec. 5, CEO and President Eddie Beard said in a systemwide letter.

The federal emergency regulation was issued Nov. 4. Catawba Valley Health is requiring staffers seeking an exemption to the requirement to submit a request by Nov. 28, Beard said. The exemptions may be due to medical issues or religious beliefs, he said.

Vaccinations are required for most workers in hospitals, dialysis facilities, surgical settings, home health agencies, nursing homes and other health care settings, Beard said.

If the mandate is delayed through litigation, Catawba Valley Health plans to adjust the requirements as needed, Matt Webber, marketing and corporate communications director, said.

