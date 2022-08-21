Catawba Valley Health System getting new CEO in November

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Health System is getting a new CEO in November, after current CEO Eddie Beard retires.

Dennis Johnson, from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, will replace Beard as CEO and president on Nov. 14, a press release from Catawba Valley Health System said. Beard announced his retirement this year.

Johnson is currently president of Baptist Health Hardin, part of the Kentucky-based Baptist Health system. Johnson joined Baptist Health in 1990 as an administrative resident and since has served in executive roles, including vice president of Baptist Health Lexington, administrator for Baptist Health La Grange and president at Baptist Health Hardin.

Catawba Valley Health System Board Chair Chris Baltz said the board has been searching for a new CEO for about six months.

“The entire CVHS Board of Trustees believes Dennis Johnson is a great fit for CVHS and our community,” Baltz said in the release.

Johnson brings skills in negotiation, communications and decision making, Baltz said in the release.

Beard will officially retire Dec. 31.

“It’s difficult to name all of the tremendous achievements we’ve enjoyed under Eddie Beard’s leadership,” Baltz said in the release. “However, the cornerstone of his 33 years has been our steadfast focus on providing the best possible quality of healthcare for our community. Eddie has led us to grow and continue adding services for this community without sacrificing quality or safety. He will be sorely missed, but he has laid a great foundation for Dennis and the entire CVHS team.”