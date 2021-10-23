 Skip to main content
Catawba Valley Furniture Academy will host career fair
Catawba Valley Furniture Academy will host career fair

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy (CVFA) is hosting a career fair on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, 973 Locust St. in Newton.

Anyone interested in learning about the Furniture Academy and pursuing a career in the furniture industry should attend this free event.

Those attending can visit with potential future employers, CVFA partners, faculty, staff and more.

Companies attending the event include Bassett Furniture, Bradington-Young, Century, CR Laine, Geiger, HBF/HNI, Hickory Chair, Lexington Home Brands, Restoration Hardware, Sherrill Furniture, Sutter Street and Vanguard Furniture.

For more information on the CVFA Career Fair or to register, contact Lori Miller at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294 or email lmiller774@cvcc.edu.

