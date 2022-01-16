Catawba Valley Furniture Academy hosts graduation ceremony

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy (CVFA) recently celebrated the graduation of 10 of its students.

These students successfully completed the requirements for certification in one of the seven disciplines taught at the CVFA, including manual cutting, automated cutting, sewing, spring up, inside upholstery, outside upholstery and pattern making.

All 10 of these graduates are working in the upholstered furniture industry or are pursuing additional classes within Catawba Valley Community College and the CVFA.

Graduates include Margarita Eslava, Libny Mendoza, Merahi Negrete, Alba Solis, Bupha Nacharoen, Aimee Tracy, Tasha Young, Tonoka Moore, Erika Meyer and Heber Urbina.

In attendance for the graduation ceremony were CVCC Vice President for Teaching and Learning Brice Melton; CVFA instructors Ronnie Wilcox (inside upholstery), Jorge Roman (outside upholstery), Bill Bumgarner and Todd Huffman (spring up), Kevin Hammonds and Debra Elliott (manual cutting) and Angie Leatherman, Roxanne Mitchell, Windy Wilcox and Cherl Honeycutt (sewing); and Sherrill Brands Human Resource Director Paula Daniels.

For more information about the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, contact Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294, or email jeversole@cvcc.edu or contact Lori Miller at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294, or email lmiller774@cvcc.edu.