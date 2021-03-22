Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts to debut

NEWTON — The public is invited to attend the debut of the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, an inclusive, “all arts” festival scheduled for April 23-25 at Catawba Farms in Newton.

The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is a weekend-long celebration of the creativity and talents of area visual, literary and performing artists and designers. Festival events begin Friday evening, April 23, and run through Sunday, April 25, on the grounds of the 34-acre venue of Catawba Farms in Newton. The inaugural festival is an exhibition of the works of artists, performers, educators, and creative stewards from other area organizations that foster the arts.

The three-day festival is anchored by academic institutions Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The festival will include:

• Choral and musical performances from CVCC, LRU and local musicians, including the launch of MelvinFest, a commemorative concert honoring Melvin Caldwell who passionately promoted local music during his life;

• Open mic sessions for songwriters, poets, playwrights, and authors, including a writers workshop featuring poet Keith Flynn, founder and managing editor of The Asheville Poetry Review;