Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts scheduled

NEWTON — Dates for the 2022 Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts — an inclusive, “all arts” festival — have been set for April 22-24, 2022 at Catawba Farms in Newton. The CVFA is a weekend-long celebration of the creativity and talents of area visual, literary and performing artists and designers.
Festival events begin Friday evening, April 22, run through Sunday, April 24, with events held on the grounds of the 34-acre venue of Catawba Farms as well as other venues across Catawba County. The 2022 festival is an exhibition of the works of artists, performers, educators, and creative stewards from other area organizations that foster the arts.
The three-day festival is anchored by academic institutions Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University.
The festival will include:
• Choral and musical performances from CVCC, LRU and local musicians;
• Open mic sessions for songwriters, poets, playwrights, and authors;
• Visual arts exhibits, including photography, sculpture, ceramics, film, painting and other compositional artwork;
• Commercial, graphic arts and industrial design portfolio showcases;
• Theatrical performances, vignettes and dance from area performance stages and troupes;
• Sensory experiences from area culinary and beverage production industry and trades.
The mission of The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is to celebrate the area's distinctive, diverse, creative voices.
The evolving schedule is posted at: https://cv-fa.org.
CVFA Poster Competition
This year, artists are invited to submit entries for a new poster competition to commemorate the 2022 CVFA. The final poster includes a $500 prize and will be used to market the festival. There is a nominal entry fee of $25 to participate. CVFA 2022 poster competition guidelines can be found at cvfa.org, the CVFA Facebook site, or requested by sending an email to catawbavalleyfestivalofthearts@gmail.com.
CVFA Call for Acts
The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is also searching for roaming acts such as circus acts, singers, bards, musicians, and any performance that can move about the festival grounds. To audition, submit a short ( two to five minutes) video clip or uploaded link to catawbavalleyfestivalofthearts@gmail.com by Jan. 30. Include in the email: (1) name of act (2) name(s) of participants, (3) length of the act: how long your full act will be (looking for about 30 minute sets), and (4) any other relevant information (bio, organization, etc.).
The CVFA is sponsored by Catawba Farms, Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University. For more information contact Twyla Deese at 704-451-1760 or deesetwyla@gmail.com.