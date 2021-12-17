Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts scheduled

• Theatrical performances, vignettes and dance from area performance stages and troupes;

• Sensory experiences from area culinary and beverage production industry and trades.

The mission of The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is to celebrate the area's distinctive, diverse, creative voices.

The evolving schedule is posted at: https://cv-fa.org.

CVFA Poster Competition

This year, artists are invited to submit entries for a new poster competition to commemorate the 2022 CVFA. The final poster includes a $500 prize and will be used to market the festival. There is a nominal entry fee of $25 to participate. CVFA 2022 poster competition guidelines can be found at cvfa.org, the CVFA Facebook site, or requested by sending an email to catawbavalleyfestivalofthearts@gmail.com.

CVFA Call for Acts