Catawba Valley Community Foundation awards grants

HICKORY — The board of advisers of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation recently announced $32,950 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund.
The board granted:
• $3,100 to Caldwell County Schools for the xSEL Pilot: Assessing and Supporting Early Childhood Well-Being program
• $2,500 to Lenoir Soup Kitchen for a project to purchase a new stove and add a double oven
• $2,500 to Habitat for Humanity - Catawba Valley, Inc. for the Habitat Repairs program
• $2,500 to Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare for Outreach to Promote Health Equity for Adults with Behavioral Health Conditions
• $2,500 to Caldwell House for general operating support
• $2,500 to Catawba County Council on Aging for the West Hickory Senior Center Food Pantry
• $2,500 to Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry for the Homeless Laundry Ministry
• $2,500 to Caldwell County Yokefellow, Inc. for the LEOS In-House Intensive Treatment
• $2,500 to the Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center, Inc. for the Empowering Striving Readers through Tutoring and Teacher Training
• $2,500 to the Corner Table for Food and Operating Supplies
• $2,350 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for the Residential Substance Abuse Recovery Services for Individuals from the Catawba Valley Region
• $2,000 to Family Guidance Center, Inc. for Substance Abuse and Addiction Services Project
• $1,500 to Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, Inc. for the Positive Parents program
• $1,500 to Autism Society of North Carolina for ASNC Autism Resource Specialist Services in Alexander, Caldwell, and Catawba counties
Michelle Kirby, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” she said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For further information, contact Colby Martin, NCCF community leadership officer, at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The Catawba Valley Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The CVCF was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of the Catawba Valley.
The CVCF board advises the Catawba Valley Community Endowment to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members in live and work in the Catawba Valley, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities.
In addition to Kirby, board members include: Beth Rogers (secretary), Suzan Anderson, Tamara Coley, Becky R. Gibbons, Gary Herman, Mandy Pitts-Hildebrand, Brice Melton, Ralph Prestwood, Lilly Skok Bunch, Angie Story, John Teeter, and Jamie Treadaway.
The Catawba Valley Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time — or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The North Carolina Community Foundation is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.