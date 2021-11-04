Catawba Valley Community Foundation awards grants

The CVCF board advises the Catawba Valley Community Endowment to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members in live and work in the Catawba Valley, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities.

In addition to Kirby, board members include: Beth Rogers (secretary), Suzan Anderson, Tamara Coley, Becky R. Gibbons, Gary Herman, Mandy Pitts-Hildebrand, Brice Melton, Ralph Prestwood, Lilly Skok Bunch, Angie Story, John Teeter, and Jamie Treadaway.

The Catawba Valley Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time — or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.

The North Carolina Community Foundation is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.