Catawba Valley Community Foundation awards grants

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community Foundation has awarded $45,750 in grants to programs supporting the local community.

The board of advisors granted:

• $3,000 to Alexander County Habitat for Humanity for safety on the job site

• $3,000 to Alexander County Partnership for Children for social emotional support

• $3,000 to Caldwell Council Yokefellow Inc. for fresh produce for the Yokefellow Food Pantry

• $3,000 to Catawba County Council on Aging for West Hickory Senior Center Food Pantry

• $1,000 to Family Care Center of Catawba Valley Inc. for after-school mentors

• $4,000 to Habitat for Humanity – Catawba County for Habitat Repairs! program

• $3,000 to Habitat for Humanity – Caldwell County for building affordable housing

• $2,000 to Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series for The Little Read

• $1,500 to Made4Me Inc. for Making Abilities Possible Project

• $3,000 Morning Star’s Youth Mission for Joseph Hill Reachback Tutorial Program

• $5,000 to Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center Inc. for supporting striving readers with tutoring and teacher training

• $1,000 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Catawba County

• $1,000 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte Inc. for Keep Catawba Valley Families Together 2022

• $3,750 for South Caldwell Christian Ministries for keeping our families housed

• $3,000 to The Corner Table for community kitchen general operating support

• $2,500 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from Catawba Valley

• $3,000 to Wig Bank of Caldwell County for gas and grocery card project

Funds for the grants came from CVCF’s community grantmaking funds.

“These organizations demonstrate the resilience and generosity of our community,” said Michelle Kirby, advisory board president of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation. “We’re pleased to support them and the work they do locally.”

CVCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation that serves Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, CVCF uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Learn more about CVCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/Catawba-Valley. For further information about CVCF, contact Colby Martin at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org.

Catawba Valley Community Foundation Advisory Board members live and work in Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Kirby, board members include Beth Rogers (secretary), Suzan Anderson, Tamara Coley, Gary Herman, Dr. Dianne Little, Mandy Pitts-Hildebrand, John Teeter and Jamie Treadaway.

The North Carolina Community Foundation is the only statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered over $243 million in grants since 1988. With more than $440 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments and partners with a network of affiliates to award grants and scholarships in communities across the state.

An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure rural philanthropy has a voice at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.