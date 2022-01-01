Catawba Valley Cattlemen's Association has speaker

NEWTON — The Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association recently heard from N.C. Rep. Jeff McNeely, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

The North Carolina Legislature has two houses and each has a Standing Agriculture Committee. Agriculture bills must first make it through these committees in order to become law.

For the first time in 70 years the House Agriculture Committee has a chairman who represents an area west of Raleigh — McNeely. He is a representative from the Statesville area, but now he also represents the concerns of anyone who is involved with agriculture in the state of North Carolina.

McNeely spoke at the Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association meeting for December on the recently approved state budget. He explained items in the budget which support cattle producers, agriculture, and marketing. The cattlemen appreciated having a chairperson who recognizes the importance of cattle in our state.

The Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association includes members from all walks of life and backgrounds, but they have one thing in common — an interest in beef cattle.