Catawba Valley Cattlemen's Association has speaker

NEWTON — The Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association recently heard from N.C. Rep. Jeff McNeely, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.
The North Carolina Legislature has two houses and each has a Standing Agriculture Committee. Agriculture bills must first make it through these committees in order to become law.
For the first time in 70 years the House Agriculture Committee has a chairman who represents an area west of Raleigh — McNeely. He is a representative from the Statesville area, but now he also represents the concerns of anyone who is involved with agriculture in the state of North Carolina.
McNeely spoke at the Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association meeting for December on the recently approved state budget. He explained items in the budget which support cattle producers, agriculture, and marketing. The cattlemen appreciated having a chairperson who recognizes the importance of cattle in our state.
The Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association includes members from all walks of life and backgrounds, but they have one thing in common — an interest in beef cattle.
One does not have to own cattle to be a member. The majority of members come from Catawba and Lincoln counties, however, producers in all counties along the Catawba River valley attend CVCA meetings.
A meeting is planned the second Tuesday of each month except January. Participants eat chargrilled hamburgers, have a short business meeting and an educational program.
In December, the association votes in a new president and the 4H livestock club brings a desert to celebrate Christmas and say thanks for the cattlemen’s support of 4H livestock youth projects.
In 2022 the organization hopes to focus on equipment safety, native grass management, cattle rations and more. If you want to attend a meeting or receive the CVCA newsletter, contact Area Livestock Extension Agent Glenn Detweiler at 828-465-8240.