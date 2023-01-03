Catawba Valley Camera Club presents annual awards

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of the Annual Awards Ceremony which took place on Dec. 21.

Based on the total points accumulated during the year, the Photographer of the Year is Randy Knauf.

All prints or projection images that won first, second, third or fourth place during the year were submitted to outside judges. The results of their findings are as follows:

Projection Photo of the Year 2022 – "Not a Happy Camper" – Randy Knauf

• 1st Runner-up projection – "Emerald City Dance" – Stan Bolton

• 2nd Runner up projection – Rudy Wright memorial Bridge – Randy Knauf

• 3rd Runner-up projection – "Making the Turn" - John Pascone

Honorable Mention:

• "Paige and Isaiah" – Tom Devlin

• "Proud and Loud" – Randy Knauf

Print Image of the Year 2022 – Legends – Randy Knauf

• 1st runner-up print – "Myrtle Beach" – Randy Knauf

• 2nd runner-up print – "USS North Carolina" – John Pascone

• 3rd runner-up print – "Lonely Byson" – Donny Teague

Honorable Mention– "Mountain Reflection Pool" – Donny Teague

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Jan. 4 Projection Competition: Landscape

• Jan. 18 Projection Competition: Portrait (lifetime)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, cub president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.