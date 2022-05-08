 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba Valley Camera Club names winners

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the May 4 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Glasses”.

Winners for the May 4 competition are:

• First place Judy Young with an image entitled “Argus”

• Second place Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Glasses”

• Third place Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Chrysler Plymouth Approved”

• Fourth place (tie) John Pascone with an image entitled “Circles of Fashion”

• Fourth place (tie) Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Spoon Rest”

• Fourth place (tie) Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Sun Flower”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

May 18: Projection competition: Birds (lifetime)

May 21: Field trip: Rattlesnake Lodge

June 1: Projection competition: Odd Couples (this year)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

