Catawba Valley Camera Club names winners

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Feb. 2 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “open lifetime."

Winners for the Feb. 2 competition are:

• First place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “The Rock Star”

• Second place, Judy Young with an image entitled “White Egret”

• Third place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Male Bluebird in Flight”

• Fourth place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Portrait of a Lioness”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Feb. 5, field trip to Vivid Metal Prints in Lexington