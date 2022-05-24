Catawba Valley Camera Club names winners

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the May 18 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “birds”.

Winners for the May 18 competition are:

• First place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Male Bluebird in Flight”

• Second place, (tie) Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Baby Bird”

• Second place, (tie) Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Feather Display”

• Fourth place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Lunch Time”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

June 1, projection competition: odd couples (this year)

June 26: field trip: Lavender Oaks Farm

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. Further information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.