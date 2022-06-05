Catawba Valley Camera Club names winners

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the June 1 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Odd Couple”.

Winners for the June 1 competition are:

• First place, Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Paige and Isaiah”

• Second place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Odd Characters”

• Third place, Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Aileen and Sid”

• Fourth place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Not a Happy Camper”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

June 15, print competition: black-and-white (open)

June 25: Field trip to Lavender Fields

The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. Further information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.