Catawba Valley Camera Club names winners

HICKORY —The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its first virtual photographic competition for August. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Open – This Year."

Winners from the August competition are:

First place, Ed Lane with an image entitled “Comet”;

Second place, Dan Kiser with an image entitled “NEOWISE Comet”;

Third place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Back Lighting a Sunflower”;

Fourth place, Phil Echerd with an image entitled “Standing Alone.”

Bi-monthly meetings for The Catawba Valley Camera Club have been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus.

The club has resumed monthly field trips which includes following current guidelines for social distancing. Upcoming field trips are as follows:

Oct. 3, Cataloochee Valley Elk;

Oct. 24, Mt. Airy and Levering Orchards;

Nov. 14, Linville Caverns.

The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.