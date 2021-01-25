Catawba Valley Camera Club names winners

HICKORY —The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its virtual photographic competition for January. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Field Trips 2019-2020."

Winners from the January competition are:

First place — John Pascone with an image entitled “Marriott Marquis Atlanta”

Second place — Doreen Sugierski with an image entitled “Jekyll Sunrise”

Third place — Donny Teague with an image entitled “Grayson Ponies”

Fourth place — Doreen Sugierski with an image entitled “Okefenokee Boardwalk”

Bi-monthly meetings for The Catawba Valley Camera Club have been suspended, until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has resumed monthly field trips which includes following current guidelines for social distancing. The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required.

More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.