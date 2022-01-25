Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Jan. 19 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Holidays."

Winners for the Jan 19 competition are:

• First place, Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Arabian Leap”

• Second place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Christmas Lights”

• Third place, Ed Lane with an image entitled “Bailey”

• Fourth place (tie), John Pascone with an image entitled “Annunciation”

• Fourth place (tie), Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Celebrating a Glorious Birth”

• Fourth place (tie), Donny Teague with an image entitled “Star Lights”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory.