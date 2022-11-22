Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Nov. 16 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “field trips (this year)”.

Winners for the Nov. 16 competition are as follows:

• First place (tie), John Pascone with an image entitled “Pensive”

• First place (tie), Donny Teague with an image entitled “Artist at Work”

• Third place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Paramount Corvettes”

• Fourth place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Squirrel at Swan Lake”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Dec. 7, Projection Critique: Three Images

• Dec. 21, annual end of year party

The public is invited to attend, membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.