HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the June 7 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “birds.”

Winners for the June 7 competition are:

• First place, Karen Bender with an image entitled “Blue Jay”

• Second place (tie), Jack Dalton with an image entitled “Screeching Eagle”

• Second place (tie), Karen Bender with an image entitled “Sanderling”

• Third place, Jack Dalton with an image entitled “Nicobar Pigeon”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• June 21, print competition: open (lifetime)

• June 24, field trip, Mabry Mill

• July 5, no meeting due to holiday

• July 19, projection competition, food

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Tom Devlin, club president, at tdevlin944@gmail.com.