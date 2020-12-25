Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its virtual photographic competition for December. The competition was for projection images.

Winners from the December competition are:

First place, Paul VanBreemen with an image entitled “Hawk”

Second place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Great Blue Heron”

Third place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Oak Island Sunset”

Fourth place, Karen Bender with an image entitled “Dew Drops”

Bi-monthly meetings for The Catawba Valley Camera Club have been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.