Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its virtual photographic competition for March. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Images of Catawba County."

Winners from the March competition are:

First place tie — Judy Young with an image entitled “Still Waters Farms”

Paul van Breemen with an image entitled “Corinth Church”

Third place — Judy Young with an image entitled “Hope Road Hart Square”

Fourth place — Paul van Breemen with an image entitled “Killian’s Hardware Hickory”

Bi-monthly meetings for The Catawba Valley Camera Club have been suspended until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has resumed monthly field trips which include following current guidelines for social distancing.

For more information, e-mail Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.