Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Oct. 20 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “monochromatic color.”

Winners from the competition are:

• First place, Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Chrysanthemums”

• Second place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Green Leaf Designs”

• Third place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Magenta”

• Fourth place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Church Door Designs”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Nov. 3 projection competition with the subject of “Cars”

• Nov. 17 print competition with the subject of “Landscapes”