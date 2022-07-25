Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the July 20 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Flowers”.

Winners for the July 20 competition are:

• First place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Ranunculus”

• Second place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Orange Lily”

• Third place (tie), Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Red Flower”

• Third place (tie), Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Stargazer Lily”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

A July 23 field trip to Biltmore has been rescheduled to Nov. 11.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

Aug. 3, projection competition: Green (this year)

Aug. 17, projection competition: Tattoos (this year)

Aug. 20, field trip: Asheville graffiti

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.