Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of recent photographic competitions.
The May 19 competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Open (this year)”.
Winners from that competition were:
First place, Tim Hanks with an image entitled “Waterfall”
Second place, Ed Lane with an image entitled “Watauga Cabin”
Third place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Canadian Geese”
Fourth place, John Pascone with an image entitled “Apache Pier Sunrise”
The photographic competition for the June 16 meeting was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Anything Water (this year)”.
Winners from the June competition are:
First place, Tom Devlin with an image entitled “B&W Symmetry”
Second place, tie, Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Yellowstone Lower Falls”
Second place, tie, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Teton Reflections”
Third place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Eastatoe Falls”
The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.
Upcoming meetings include the following:
June 26 field trip to Roan Mountain
July 10 field trip to Highland Games Grandfather Mountain (tentative)
July 21 projection competition with the subject of “Life on the Farm (this year).
The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.