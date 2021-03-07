 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work
0 comments

Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its virtual photographic competition for February. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Open Images from 2019-2020."

Winners from the February competition are:

First place — Donny Teague with an image entitled “Frog Shadow”

Second place — Donny Teague with an image entitled “Hummingbird Nest”

Third place — Paul van Breemen with an image entitled “Roseart Spoonbill”

Fourth place — Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Langur Mother and Child”

Bi-monthly meetings for The Catawba Valley Camera Club have been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has resumed monthly field trips which include following current guidelines for social distancing.

The public is invited to attend,and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, cub president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert