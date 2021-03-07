Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its virtual photographic competition for February. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Open Images from 2019-2020."

Winners from the February competition are:

First place — Donny Teague with an image entitled “Frog Shadow”

Second place — Donny Teague with an image entitled “Hummingbird Nest”

Third place — Paul van Breemen with an image entitled “Roseart Spoonbill”

Fourth place — Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Langur Mother and Child”

Bi-monthly meetings for The Catawba Valley Camera Club have been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has resumed monthly field trips which include following current guidelines for social distancing.

The public is invited to attend,and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, cub president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.