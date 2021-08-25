Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Aug. 18 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Musicians” (This Year).

Winners from the August competition are:

• First place Dan Kiser with an image entitled “Young Musician”

• Second place Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Mandolin Man”

• Third place John Pascone with an image entitled “The Blues Singer”

• Fourth place Judy Young with an image entitled “Highland Games Piper”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory.

Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Sept. 1 presentation by Joe Young on “Documentary Work in Appalachia”