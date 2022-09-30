Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Sept. 21 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “open lifetime”.

Winners for the Sept. 21 competition are:

• First place. John Hildebrand with an untitled image

• Second place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Malbry Mill”

• Third place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Lonely Bison”

• Fourth place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Ballet Dance”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory.

Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Oct. 5, print competition: open – travel

• Oct. 19, projection competition: horses (this year)

• Oct. 22, field trip: Parkway cruise

• Oct. 26, social get-together (place to be determined)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.