Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Dec. 1 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “Fill the Frame."

Winners from the Dec. 1 competition are:

First place, Tom Develon with an image entitled “Keeping an eye out”

Second place (tie), Judy Young with an image entitled “It’s a mouthful”

Second place (tie), Judy Young with an image entitled “Monarch”

Third place (tie), Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Female Cardinal”

Third place (tie), John Pascone with an image entitled “Skyward”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows: