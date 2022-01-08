Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Jan. 5 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Open Lifetime."

Winners for the Jan. 5 competition are:

• First place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Rudy Wright Memorial Bridge”

• Second place (tie), Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Mattamuskeet Sunrise”

• Second place (tie), Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Proud and Loud”

• Fourth place, Ed Lane with an image entitled “Foggy Morning”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Jan. 19, projection competition with the subject of “Holidays”, this year

• Jan. 22, field trip: snow and ice in the mountains