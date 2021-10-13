Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Oct. 6 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “open” (lifetime).

Winners from the October competition are:

• First place, Ed Lane with an image entitled “Steve Smith”

• Second place, Mitzi Gellman with an image entitled “Aspens @ Tetons"

• Third place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “The Time Tunnel”

• Fourth place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Sunset Glow at the Temple”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Oct. 16 field trip to Max Patch Mountain

• Oct. 20 print competition with the subject of monochromatic color (this year)