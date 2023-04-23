HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the April 19 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Open (Lifetime).”

Winners for the April 19 competition are:

• First place, Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Woodpecker with a Mouthful”

• Second pace, (tie) Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Grand Teton Rainbow”

• Second place, (tie) Karen Bender with an image entitled “Mallard Drake”

• Third place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Eagle Nest Builder”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings include the following:

May 20-21: Merchant’s Millpond/Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Presentation: Tom Devlin – Photographing Video

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Tom Devlin, club president, at tdevlin944@gmail.com.