 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work
0 Comments

Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Sept. 15 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “black and white” (lifetime).

Winners from the September competition are:

• First place, Judy Young

• Second place, Tom Devlin

• Third place, Stan Bolton

• Fourth place, Paul VanBreemen 

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together. 

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Sept. 25, night photography field trip to Cowee Mountains Overlook

• Oct. 6 presentation by Les Saucier on landscape photography and processing

• Oct. 16 field trip to Max Patch Mountain

• Oct. 20 print competition on monochromatic color (this year)

The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert