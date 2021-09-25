Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Sept. 15 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “black and white” (lifetime).

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.