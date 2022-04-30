Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the April 20 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Rustic”. The meeting was held in conjunction with the Catawba Valley Community College photography class. Only the winners of the Camera Club are shown here.

Winners for the April 20 competition are:

• First place Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Bud Ogle Cabin”

• Second place Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Old Mill by the Creek”

• Third place Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Cabin in the Snow”

• Fourth place (tie) Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Hart Square Gristmill”

• Fourth place (tie) Ken Kiser with an untitled image

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.