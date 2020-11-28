Catawba Valley Camera Club honors work

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its virtual photographic competition for November. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Fall Colors."

Winners from the November competition are:

First place — Paul VanBreemen with an image entitled “Fall in the Woods”

Second place — Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Babcock Mill”

Third place — John Pascone with an image entitled “Linville Falls”

Fourth place — Donny Teague with an image entitled “Fall Colors”

Bi-monthly meetings for The Catawba Valley Camera Club have been suspended until further notice due to COVID-19.

The club has resumed monthly field trips, including one on Dec. 12 to Carolina Raptor Center. The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.