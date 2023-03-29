HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the March 15 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “open, lifetime."

Winners for the competition are:

• First place, Stan Bolton with an image entitled “Grand Jete”

• Second place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Two Horses”

• Third place ,Paul van Breemen with an image entitled “Owl”

• Fourth place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Juvenil Femail Cardinal”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• March 31, CVCC Social at Blowing Rock Draft House (6:30 p.m.)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Tom Devlin, club president, at tdevlin944@gmail.com.