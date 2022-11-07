 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba Valley Camera Club honors images

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Nov. 2 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Fall Color.”

Winners for the Nov. 2 competition are:

• First place, John Pascone with an image entitled “Hanging On”

• Second place, Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Early Fall in the Tetons”

• Third place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Hwy 221 out of Blowing Rock”

• Fourth place, (tie) Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Fall Farmhouse”

• Fourth place, (tie) Richard Washer with an image entitled “Fall Rye on Red Leaves”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Nov. 16, projection competition, field trips (this year)

• Nov. 19, field trip to Biltmore Estate

• Dec. 7, projection critique, three images

The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

