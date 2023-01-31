Catawba Valley Camera Club holds competition

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Jan. 18 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “portrait.”

Winners for the Jan. 18 competition are:

• First place, Karen Bender with an image entitled “Gorgeous Gaze”

• Second place, Stan Bolton with an image entitled “The Bride”

• Third place (tie), Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Curly”

• Third place (tie), Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Focused Eyes”

• Third place (tie), Karen Bender with an image entitled “Sitt’n Pretty”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Feb. 1, projection competition, minimalism

• Feb. 15, presentation by Gary Carter on bird photography

The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.