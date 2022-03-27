Catawba Valley Camera Club announces winners

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the March 16 meeting. The competition was for printed images with the assigned topic of “portrait.”

Winners for the March 16 competition are:

• First place John Pascone with an image entitled “Audrey ??”

• Second place John Pascone with an image entitled “La Tocaoras (Female Flamenco Guitarist)”

• Third place Donny Teague with an image entitled “Addie the Cat”

• Fourth place Ken Kiser with an image entitled “Peak-a-Boo”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

March 30: Social get-together at Olde Hickory Station (7 p.m.)

April 6: Presentation on street photography (Randy Knauf)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.