Catawba Valley Camera Club announces winners

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Nov. 3 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Cars."

Winners from the Nov. 3 competition are:

• First place, Paul van Breemen with an image entitled “Saleen”

• Second place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “1950 Ford Hood Ornament”

• Third place, Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Viper”

• Fourth place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Rusty GMS Truck”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming events include a Dec. 1 projection competition with the subject of “Fill the Frame.” The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.