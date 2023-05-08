HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the May 3 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “flowers.”

Winners for the May 3 competition are:

• First place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Mirror Reflection of a Flower”

• Second place, (tie) Tom Devlin with an image entitled “Purple and Green”

• Second place, (tie) Karen Bender with an image entitled “Tulip Time”

• Third place, Ravi Patel with an image entitled “Passion Fruit Flower”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings include the following:

• May 20-21, field trip, Merchant’s Millpond/Sylvan Heights Bird Park

• May 17, presentation, Tony Ulchar from The Photo Outfitters

• June 7, projection competition, birds

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Tom Devlin, club president, at tdevlin944@gmail.com.